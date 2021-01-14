New partnership aims to help Shoals small businesses

THE SHOALS, Ala. — It’s a partnership that’s bound to help small businesses in the Shoals.

The Alabama Small Business Development Center now has a presence within the Shoals Center for Business Development.

Made possible through collaboration with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, the presence will offer services for new and existing area small businesses.

The Alabama SBDC already has an office at the University of North Alabama that assists businesses and entrepreneurs coming out of the university, but this second office will benefit even more.

“The idea was that we would create a second location and that more business owners or young entrepreneurs would have easier access to this second location—kind of a more centralized area,” Olivia Bradford, Communications and Events Director for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce said.

Kyrel Buchanan, who owns Sanoa Consulting, a public health and education consulting firm has been hired to lead the second office. The chamber said Buchanan brings a lot to the table, including expertise in grant writing, which many businesses turned to in 2020.

“Existing small businesses will have even more access to knowledge on how to grow their business information but also more information about the resources that are available to help them,” Buchanan said.

For aspiring business owners, Buchanan said they can learn about a program called New Business Creation, which teaches entrepreneurs step-by-step how to plan from the idea phase to launch.

Those services offered through the Alabama Small Business Development Center are free of charge and you don’t have to be a member of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce to take part.

For more information on how to register for a free consultation, click here.