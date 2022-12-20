LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Tuesday, a judge set a pair of new murder trial dates for Casey White, the former Lauderdale County inmate whose escape led to a national manhunt earlier this year.

White is charged with capital murder for the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. He also faces a murder charge for the death of correctional officer Vicky White earlier this year.

Investigators say Vicky helped Casey escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in May. The sheriff’s office says the two were on the run for 11 days before he was captured and she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is charged with murder for her death — on the grounds that she died while he engaged in the crime of escaping from jail.

That trial date is set for April 17, 2023.

The capital murder trial for the death of Connie Ridgeway is set for June 12, 2023. Both sides have until January 27 to submit questions for a jury questionnaire.

A status conference is set for February 16.