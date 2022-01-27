FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Members of the Cherokee Nation who want to further their education can now do so at the University of North Alabama.

The Cherokee Nation, based in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and UNA have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows Cherokee Nation citizens and employees to enroll in classes to begin or complete graduate or undergraduate degrees.

“The Cherokee Nation has a longstanding history of education and continues to support our citizens and employees who choose to pursue their academic degrees,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We’re glad we could come together with the University of North Alabama which is offering our employees and citizens who apply and are accepted a discounted scholarship tuition, so we can continue on this mission.”

The agreement is the first among schools in Alabama and the first for the Cherokee Nation outside its region. It applies to more than 400,000 tribal citizens and 4,300 tribal government employees.

“As a proud member of the Cherokee Nation, I am so pleased to have had the opportunity to bring

UNA and the Nation together for this important and historic agreement,” said Amber FiteMorgan, UNA’s General Counsel and President of the Alabama Trail of Tears Association. “This partnership will pave the way for ongoing success among the Nation, and they can be assured that the education they receive will be among the best in Alabama and in the southeast.”

Some citizens and employees of the Cherokee Nation have already enrolled at UNA, especially in courses offered in business and technology both online and through on-campus classes.