FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — New details have emerged from a December 11 attempted robbery at the Jack’s on Jeremy Drive.

The Florence Police Department released images and a video of a black Nissan Rogue that is suspected to be involved in the incident. The Rogue has a silver luggage rack, five-spoke wheels and a chrome trim strip along the side doors.

(Courtesy: Florence Police Department)

Employees told police a white man wearing a tan toboggan, green coat, dark pants, and a medical mask approached and handed one employee a note stating he was armed, and this was a robbery. Witnesses reported that the man appeared to be in his late forties.

(Photo: Florence Police Department)

Officials say that after not receiving any money, the man walked out of the restaurant.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the person involved is asked to contact FPD Detective Price at (256) 760-6583 or text “fpdtip” to 274637.