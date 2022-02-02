LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Following the resignation of George “Butch” Tucker as Lauderdale County Coroner, Mike Bishop was announced as Deputy Coroner.

The Lauderdale County Probate Judge’s office confirmed Bishop as the new coroner on Tuesday and will take on the role until Governor Kay Ivey appoints a new coroner.

Before taking the position of Deputy Governor, Bishop was listed as Collections Unit Investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.

Tucker, who was facing an upcoming impeachment trial for allegations of neglecting his job duties, turned in a letter to the courts announcing his resignation from his role.

As a consequence of Tucker’s resignation, the State moved to dismiss the impeachment case against him, though court documents show a jury trial is still scheduled for February 10.