New court date set for man accused of murdering Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, William Mealback

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The man accused of killing two people during an October 1 shootout in Muscle Shoals has a new court date.

Court records show that Brian Lansing Martin will now be in court on Dec. 2.

He was originally scheduled to appear in court on Monday, October 25, but his newly appointed attorney, Russellville’s Rebecca Green Thomason, asked the court for more time to get up to speed on the case.

Colbert County District Judge Chad Coker granted her request Friday.

Martin is accused of killing William Mealback, then shooting two officers during a shootout later on Oct. 1, critically wounding Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, who later died at Huntsville Hospital.

Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson was also shot and has filed a lawsuit against Martin, alleging Martin’s actions caused him physical harm, mental anguish, and emotional distress.