FLORENCE, Ala. — Kith Kitchens has officially opened for business in Florence. The family-owned business creates more than 7,000 cabinets each week and was founded in 1998.

Kith Kitchens has three total facilities and sells cabinets all across the eastern part of the United States. CEO Mark Smith said that the company has outgrown Haleyville and that they came to Florence to pursue a larger market.

“We were looking to get into a bigger labor market, and Florence was just the right answer for us,” Smith said. “We love Haleyville, and that’s really our home and where our roots are, but we just needed more people.”

The new facility is around 150,000 square feet and has created nearly 100 new jobs for people in The Shoals since it opened in 2021. Smith said that they plan on doubling that number in the near future.

“We’ll ultimately, I think, create between 200 and 250 jobs here. So I’m looking forward to being here for a long time.”

For more information about the company and their new facility, you can visit their website here.