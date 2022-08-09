MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has added a new assistant coach to both their baseball and softball teams.

Laken DiStefano will be joining Head Coach Angel Brown on the softball team and Kolby Robinson will be joining Head Coach David Langston on the baseball diamond.

“Our coaches, Langston and Brown, did a great job selecting assistant coaches to help compliment their strengths as coaches,” said Patriots Athletic Director Taylor Franks. “Both our assistant coaches have had successful playing careers at the four-year level and are passionate about teaching and growing our student-athletes into the best version of themselves on the field and off.”

Laken DiStefano

Kolby Robinson

DiStefano is a Florence native and a Central High School graduate. She played softball in high school and pitched for the University of North Alabama. DiStefano finished her collegiate career at Union University with 20 appearances and 14 starts.

Robinson is a Cullman High School graduate where he helped his team claim a state title in 2016. In college, he played for two years at Wallace State-Hanceville Community College before finishing his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

Franks added both teams will have a well-round staff for the 2022-2023 season.

Patriots baseball will play an exhibition game on the road against Bevill State Community College-Fayette on Sept. 9. While Patriots softball will play an exhibition game at the University of Tennessee Southern on Sept. 10.