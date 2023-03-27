FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) —Thousands of residents in Florence are still without power, three days after an EF-2 tornado damaged homes and destroyed powered lines around the city.

One resident who has been in the dark since Friday evening spoke to News 19 Monday.

Mary Stewart tells News 19, residents have been coming together since the storm passed, offering to help clean up debris and lend spare generators to those who don’t have one.

Life without electricity has been difficult for people on Locker Lane.

Stewart tells News 19 she has had to use kerosine lanterns to navigate throughout her home since early Saturday morning.

Although life has been difficult the last three days, Stewart is overwhelmed to know she has neighbors who care for one another despite having their own needs.

“Just to see people coming together, not worrying about their stuff, but you know everybody else’s,” Stewart said. “That made a difference, you know that people still love each other, they care.”

Florence Utility crews were working on power lines that were damaged during Friday night’s storm along Locker Lane Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, residents on Locker Lane, and more than 3700 residents around Florence, were still without power.

A representative from Florence Utilities told News 19 they were finalizing the outage areas Monday and will have an update for the public Tuesday.