FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence City Schools (FCS) has some job opportunities available for those looking to work in education or as school support staff.

FCS will be hosting its annual job fair on Thursday, March 23.

The job fair will be held at the FCS Central Office from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The building is located on 541 Riverview Drive, near the Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum House.

All attendees should pre-register for the event and come prepared for possible on-site interviews. To register, you can follow the link here.

The FCS Board of Education has openings for elementary and secondary teaching staff, as well as custodians and other positions.