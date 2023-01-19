MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) will host a storm spotter training class on Thursday, January 26.

A two-hour training course will be held by the NWS at the Northwest-Shoals Community College Bevill Center. It will teach residents how to recognize the different parts of a storm and predict sudden weather changes.

Colbert County EMA and 911 Director Michael Smith told News 19 that this class is a great way to keep you and your families safe.

“It just gives people the ability to recognize those features of a storm that may be indicating something worse, such as a tornado forming or something like that,” Smith said.

The training will begin at 6:00 p.m. No pre-registration is required.

Smith said that participants can also sign up to become official storm spotters for the NWS. Storm spotters are able to report damage and weather changes to the NWS.