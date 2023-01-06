FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) saw a record 1,345 babies delivered in 2022.

On average, the hospital delivered around 110 babies per month. That’s an increase of around 8% from 2021.

According to hospital officials, 139 babies were born just in the month of November, which is the highest number since the 1980’s.

Nikki Woods, NAMC Director of Women’s and Children’s Health, told News 19 that it was a challenging and exciting year for the entire staff.

“Just trying to maintain that positivity,” Woods said. “In days without breaks or lunches and things along those lines, we all maintained a very positive outlook on things.”

According to the CDC, birth rates in the United States have been on a downward trend for the last couple of years. In 2020, birth rates nationwide dropped by 4%.