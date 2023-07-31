MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — After Lana Del Rey was spotted numerous times in the past couple of weeks around the Shoals, many fans were asking… Why?

Del Rey gave a fan a hint when she was serving coffee at a Florence Waffle House, as Macy Ladner told News 19 Lana said ‘she was recording and visiting with friends.’

On Thursday, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio confirmed that report, revealing Del Rey did spend the weekend recording in the studio.

“We are so honored to have spent the weekend recording the iconic and talented Lana Del Rey,” the studio said in a Facebook post. “Thank you Lana for recording and hanging out with the Muscle Shoals Sound crew. History continues to be made in 2023 for the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio!”

Known for numerous hits, the six-time Grammy-nominated artist has more than 14 million YouTube subscribers, over 11 million Facebook followers and over 5 million Instagram followers. Some of her hit songs include “Summertime Sadness” which has nearly 1 billion Spotify streams, “Video Games” with over 700 million streams and “West Coast” with about 500 million streams.

In her song “Paris, Texas,” on her latest album, Del Rey says:

Then I went to see some friends of mine

Down in Florence, Alabama “PARIS, TEXAS” LANA DEL REY

And that’s exactly what it seems she has been doing for the last couple of weeks. Fans spotted Del Rey at numerous sites in the Shoals, including downtown Florence, local boutiques and -even sporting an apron and a name tag at the Waffle House.