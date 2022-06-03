FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Mightyekim Music Festival debuted at Wilson Park in Florence on June 3 to benefit the family of Mike Taylor, a young man who lost his life to a form of bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Amanda Borden-Talcott, a member of the band Thrice Sovereign and one of the festival’s organizers, told News 19 that she has known Mike Taylor and his family for a number of years and that she felt compelled to help them.

“The family has been struggling to get a headstone for him at his final resting place, so we’re just trying to make that happen,” Borden-Talcott said.

Nearly 20 local bands will be performing at the festival on June 3 and 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will also be a silent auction with items that local businesses, and some larger corporations, have donated.

“Mightyekim is a place for local bands and others to come together and share their art and raise money for a family who really needs it,” Borden-Talcott said.

Admission to the festival is free, but donations are encouraged. If you would like to donate, you can do so at the festival’s website.