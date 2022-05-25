TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art hosted a “Pets in Paint” exhibit featuring artists’ pets and adoptable animals.

The exhibit features paintings, drawings, and pictures of different animals including cats, dogs, cows, and even bugs. It also includes pictures of dogs who are currently available for adoption at the Colbert County Animal Shelter in Muscle Shoals.

Jennifer Keeton, an employee at the museum, says that the works of art in this exhibit give artists a more light-hearted way of sharing their talents.

“It’s a fun way to get people into the museum to see really fun, lighthearted art of these really adorable portraits of dogs and other animals,” Keeton told News 19.

The museum also hosted a pet adoption event on May 20 where three dogs were adopted.

The “Pets In Paint” is set to close on May 27. For more information on the exhibit and ticket prices, click here.