Muscle Shoals woman celebrates 100th birthday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — WHNT News 19 would like to wish Ms. Ola Dean Clark a very happy 100th birthday.

Clark was born on January 24, 1920. She is a member of the Muscle Shoals Living Center and celebrated there with her family and friends Thursday afternoon.

Her son, Charles Clark, says she's always been a hard worker and caring person. He credits her longevity to years of exercise and bike riding. Ms. Ola Dean says she doesn't have a secret, she just follows a routine.

"Like everybody else, I just get up every morning, eat breakfast, and get ready to come down here," said Ms. Clark. "I just appreciate everybody being here to celebrate with me."

As part of her daily routine, a friend says that Ms. Ola Dean does 100 jumping jacks every morning.

