COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 19-year-old girl has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of another teen in a February crash.

A Colbert County Grand Jury has indicted Kailey Whitehurst of Muscle Shoals on the charge, according to court documents filed in August. 15-year-old Harley Scruggs died in the crash.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 5.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that the Hyundai Accent Whitehurst was driving “left the road…and hit a tree” on Blue Road, about five miles south of Tuscumbia.

Scruggs was pronounced dead at the scene, while Whitehurst and another teen boy were airlifted to an area hospital.

In the indictment, “excessive speed” is what led to the crash.

Court documents show Whitehurst was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Colbert County Jail. She was released later that same day on a $3,000 bond.

An arraignment in the case has been set for September 8.