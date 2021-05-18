Muscle Shoals Sound Studios to expand tour hours for summer

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Fans of Shoals music history will have even more time to soak it all in this summer.

Beginning Memorial Day, the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield will open for tours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours take place on the half-hour every hour and allow visitors to see where artists like Cher, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan created classics.

“Of course, COVID affected that because we had to be closed for some period of time, but now that we’re open, I think we’re all just invigorated and ready to tell the story and be more passionate than ever about sharing this with the world,” Muscle Shoals Music Foundation Chairman Judy Hood said.

Tours are $15 but military, senior, and group discounts are available, and the studio is pet-friendly. The expanded hours will go through Labor Day. Tickets can be purchased online or at the studio by calling (256) 978-5151.