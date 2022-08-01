SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Muscle Shoals Sound is celebrating its 53rd anniversary by hosting a “Swampaversary” concert on August 13.

Muscle Shoals Sound is a historic recording studio, producing hundreds of hits in the 1970s and 80s. This is the first in-person anniversary event that the studio has held since 2019.

Executive Director Debbie Wilson told News 19 that the studio has not been able to hold these events because of COVID-19, which has hurt the studio financially.

“This is our annual fundraiser, the big one, to keep operations going and really try to help us recover from COVID,” Wilson said.

She later said that the studio lost more than $600,000 over the last three years because of the pandemic.

Several local and historical musicians are set to perform at the concert, including legendary bassist David Hood. He is the last living member of The Swampers who originally founded the studio in 1969.

Tickets for the concert are $35. It will be held on August 13 at Muscle Shoals Sound. To buy tickets, you can go to their website here.