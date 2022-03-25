SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – The historic recording studio Muscle Shoals Sound is offering vouchers for free tours to anyone who donates blood at their blood drive on March 26.

Guided tours of the studio last around 45 minutes and usually cost $15. Visitors can find some of the instruments and recording booths used by dozens of hit recording artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Percy Sledge, Aretha Franklin, Chris Stapleton and more.

Debbie Wilson, Executive Director of Muscle Shoals Sound, told News 19 that the vouchers can be used any time.

“We know some people may not have time to do it tomorrow, but we want to reward those people that are willing to come out and give the gift of life, which is blood,” Wilson said.

The studio was founded in 1969 by a group of musicians called The Swampers. It is still actively used to record music. For more information on the history of the studio and how to sign up for tours you can go their website.

The blood drive will be at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio at 3614 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, Ala. The studio has partnered with LifeSouth to donate, donors will also receive a voucher for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse and a pound of cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s.