SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Muscle Shoals Sound and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will be giving free tours to veterans and active military personnel on Veteran’s Day, November 11.

Anyone with a valid military or veteran I.D. is eligible for free tours and 15% off all merchandise at Muscle Shoals Sound.

Executive Director Debbie Wilson told News 19 that the 45-minute guided tours include background information about many hit songs from the ’60s and ’70s.

“You kind of get the tech part of it, and then you get the stories,” Wilson said. “The stories behind the music is really what people want to hear.”

Muscle Shoals sound will be open for tours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame will be open for self-guided tours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.