Muscle Shoals Senior Living Center reopens after 14 months

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Tuesday was a day of celebration at the Muscle Shoals Senior Living Center. Challenges from the pandemic kept the doors closed and many apart who used the center as a way to connect and pass the time, but after 14 months—447 days—the center has reopened.

The members started off the morning with a little exercise to get those muscles moving again. The workout class was followed by a welcome back party.

In compliance with previous health orders, the center closed its doors in Spring 2020. The director told News 19 they had approval from the Alabama Department of Senior Services to reopen for outdoor events in March but waited for approval for indoor events.

At the request of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, the center held opening until June 8 to give the Elderly Nutrition Program time to provide meals.

Martha Brackeen told News 19 she’s overwhelmed with joy that the center is open again because being away from everyone felt like being in jail.

“So many people are like me; they’re old, and they don’t get out like they used to,” Brackeen said. “When you’ve had COVID plus a lot of family problems—I’ve had a wreck, I wrecked my car, I’ve had to have a pacemaker, and it makes you be so grateful that you’re alive and you can be out.”

Ms. Brackeen said she’s excited to get back to her days of exercising, playing cards, and Bingo.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.