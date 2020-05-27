Muscle Shoals restaurant that pivoted to selling groceries adds cleaning and sanitation supplies to inventory

MUSCLE SHOALS Ala. — A Muscle Shoals restaurant that previously converted into a drive through grocery store has added some new items to its inventory.

Alabama Bliss Bistro is now selling a variety of different cleaning and sanitation supplies. The restaurant is even selling non-medical grade face masks. Owner Miranda Ball said she decided to convert the store as a way to help customers who had trouble finding essential items in grocery stores and those who didn’t feel safe going out to shop.

“This could’ve closed us so just being able to help people and also help my employees, we didn’t have to let people go and we were actually able to add a few to help us through this time and so it’s really been a blessing,” said Ball.

Alabama Bliss Bistro will reopen as a dine-in restaurant on June 1 though Ball said curbside pick-up and delivery service will continue.

To place an order, click here.