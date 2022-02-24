MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A possible burglary led Muscle Shoals Police to recover $58,000 in cocaine, as well as cash and guns, from a local storage unit.
In a Facebook post, the Muscle Shoals Police Department said they were investigating a potential burglary on Edison Avenue. While speaking with a potential suspect, officers say they found two ounces of crack and powder cocaine in the suspect’s possession.
The suspect was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Darnell Cain, of Muscle Shoals.
While looking further into Cain’s drug activity, police say they were led alongside Colbert County Drug Task Force agents to a storage unit in the Muscle Shoals city limits. They obtained a search warrant, and found the following:
- 30 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $58,000
- $44,100 in U.S. currency
- Four handguns with one reported stolen
Cain was charged with drug trafficking. He was taken to the Colbert County Jail