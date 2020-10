MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Muscle Shoals Police Department is looking for two men in a stolen credit card case.

Police posted photos Monday of two men wanted for questioning in the use of a stolen credit card. The men are wearing masks, but police said people should focus on their tattoos and clothing to help identify them.

Anyone who has information about the men is asked to contact the Muscle Shoals Police Department’s detective division at 256-814-6062.