MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Officers say they are investigating a threat against students at Covenant Christian School.

According to a social media post made by the Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD), officers received a call about a student at the private school making statements to other students at Covenant Christian that could be classified as a “terrorist threat” under Alabama law.

Police say they’re working alongside the Colbert County Juvenile Probation’s Office, the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office, and the parents of the student who made the threat.

The student is now in the custody of Colbert County Juvenile Probation, officers say.