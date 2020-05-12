Muscle Shoals Police Department purchases four new patrol vehicles

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Muscle Shoals Police Department is driving around in some new wheels.

Mayor David Bradford and the city council approved the purchase of four new 2020 Chevy Tahoes. Police Chief Clint Reck said the new vehicles allow the department to phase out four Crown Victorias that officers had been using for more than ten years. The chief said the new vehicles are much larger and provide a more comfortable work environment.

“That’s their office—mobile office,” said Chief Reck. “They’re in there for twelve hours a day so the larger SUV gives them more room—more comfortable for them with the gun belts on and their vest on. The upgraded equipment we have in it’s outstanding.”

The chief said that’s because all the equipment is brand new as well, rather than being transferred from the older patrol vehicles.