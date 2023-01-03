MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) has debuted a new badge for 2023 to commemorate the city’s 100th anniversary.

When Muscle Shoals was founded in 1923, the MSPD had just a handful of officers. Since then, the department has expanded to include over 50 units.

MSPD Chief Clint Reck told News 19 that this badge is meant to represent all of the officers who have served in their department over the past 100 years.

“We took the original badge from back in the early 20’s and combined it with the badge we wear today,” Reck said. “We wanted to do the retro look to kind of honor the beginning of our department.”

Reck later said that it is a special opportunity for him to lead their department during its 100th anniversary. He said it was also important to look back on how the MSPD has gotten to the position that they are in now.

“We’re just proud, you know, proud of our heritage here, proud of the police department,” Reck said. “I’m proud of the men and women here and the job that they do, and we appreciate the community with the support they give us. Without that, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”