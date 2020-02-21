Muscle Shoals nursing facility hosts “Roaring 20s” themed prom for its residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — It was an evening of dancing and delight for a nursing facility in Muscle Shoals Thursday evening.

The residents of the Cypress Cove Center were treated to their very own prom. The event began in 2018 and the residents loved it so much, it became an annual tradition. This year’s theme was “The Roaring 20s.”

“Our residents love doing this,” said Activity Director Amy Hill. “We decided to do a throwback to the 1920s for them and they are having a blast tonight.”

They go all out for the prom with two residents being crowned king and queen. Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. assisted with the prom and even performed a step. Hill said the center will continue having the prom each year.