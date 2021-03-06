Muscle Shoals Music Amphitheater expected to host live events by May, mayor says

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Aside from the sod around the site needing to mature, the Muscle Shoals Music Amphitheater behind city hall is ready for talent to take center stage.

Mayor Mike Lockhart said construction on the venue began late last spring with finishing touches in the fall and winter.

“We really couldn’t—no functions last fall plus with COVID, that was kind of paralyzing the opportunity to do that, so we are now ready to get going in the very near future,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart said the purpose of the amphitheater is to provide more family-friendly events like movies in the park and concerts.

“Initially we will start with some city-sponsored events and then as we move along, we may be able to then offer it to the public and schedule that through our parks and recreation department,” Lockhart added.

With Governor Ivey’s mask order expiring April 9, Lockhart said the city will still adhere to federal guidelines when determining how the amphitheater will be used.

“We have continued to maintain that as our policy,” Lockhart said. “As we move forward, we will make sure that we are following CDC guidelines based on what they tell us as we plan any of our events as we get started with this.”

And with Muscle Shoals being known as the “hit recording capital of the world,” Lockhart said having the venue is a great way for local musicians to take advantage of a live performance experience.

“It’s a good steppingstone to promote music in our city,” he said.

The city is tentatively planning to have live events at the amphitheater in May.