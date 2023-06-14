MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT)- For one month only, the Muscle Shoals municipal court is offering amnesty for anyone with outstanding tickets or warrants.

Leaders in Muscle Shoals are offering amnesty to those with some municipal court charges within city limits.

That includes anyone with warrants for traffic or parking tickets, and failure to appear or pay fines. If this applies to you, you can reach out to the municipal court between June 13 and July 12. By addressing the court, you avoid the possibility of being arrested and taken to jail.

The goal of the program isn’t just to help you – it helps the court clear a backlog of tickets from the last few years.

“We’re not out to arrest anybody there’s no officers waiting here on you when you come in this is just because COVID hit and you know a lot of people either forgot or they couldn’t get out whatever happened. We really just want to take care of all of the warrants that we have there’s just so many,” said Jennifer Thorp, Muscle Shoals Magistrate

It’s also worth noting if this applies to you and you come into contact with law enforcement before taking advantage of this amnesty program, you could be arrested immediately and face additional fines.

“If you’re pulled over between now and then between now and our amnesty period ending, you’re still subject to arrest because these warrants are still there. They’re not going to go away unless you contact us when you contact us,” said Thorp

Once you contact the court, a payment arrangement plan and a court date will be set up for you. The court says this will be the only opportunity to take care of outstanding warrants without going to jail.

The court added that if you’re arrested, additional fines and fees come into play in order for you to get out of jail. You will also still be required to pay your tickets.

The municipal court office is open Monday- Friday 8 to 4:30 p.m. On July 12, a special court day will be held for those that need a plea.

