MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum.

The Shoals Selfie Studio features over a dozen handmade backgrounds for people to use as backgrounds in their photos. Co-owners Lashara Cheatom and Alisha Anderson told News 19 that they wanted to bring something brand new to the Shoals Area.

“We’re just working moms. And this was something for us that our kids would enjoy, and that we thought other people’s kids would enjoy,” Cheatom said. “We want to build into the shoals.”

Cheatom and Anderson are both mothers who have lived in the Shoals Area for most of their lives. They said that they feel like there aren’t a lot of attractions for young people in the area, which is why they were inspired to create their studio.

“We’re here for all families, all age groups. We have something for everyone to enjoy,” Cheatom said.

The studio hasn’t been open long, but both owners say the community’s response has been very positive so far.

“Everyone that has come has really enjoyed it, has really loved it,” Cheatom said.

Both owners say that they eventually want their business to become popular among tourists and local influencers.

You can contact the studio for rentals and studio tickets through their website.