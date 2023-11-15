MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities arrested a Muscle Shoals Middle School student Wednesday after a handgun was found in a bag of Halloween candy.

According to Muscle Shoals superintendent Chad Holden, the school administration and the school resource office came into the classroom where they found the student with an unloaded handgun.

School officials contacted the Muscle Shoals Police Department, took the gun and questioned the student. The police department took the child into custody with charges pending as the case is being turned over to juvenile authorities.

Holden released the following statement:

As always, we appreciate the support and cooperation from the police department and the swift

action taken by the school administration and SRO in responding to this concern. We also

appreciate the student who quickly notified school staff that a weapon was discovered on

campus. As we always say, safety is our top priority!