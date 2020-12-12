Muscle Shoals Middle and High Schools finishing fall semester virtually

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Two schools in Muscle Shoals City Schools are going virtual Monday.

Muscle Shoals Middle and High School will finish the fall semester virtually.

Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden announced the change Saturday, saying a high number of students and staff are quarantining as a result of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

By making the transition, Holden said substitute teachers will be freed to help cover elementary classes.

The schools and individual teachers will communicate expectations and instructions for completing assignments.

Holden stressed the importance of parental support throughout the virtual process and stated families need to continue monitoring for several symptoms of coronavirus, along with continuing to social distance, wear masks, and practice good hand washing:

Sudden loss of taste or smell

Shortness of breath

New cough

Fever

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Sore throat

Anyone with these symptoms should be isolated from other members of the family.

Elementary schools (McBride, Highland Park, Webster, and Howell Graves) will continue to stay open, along with all extracurricular activities.