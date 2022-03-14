SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A Muscle Shoals man accused of manslaughter was indicted for the charge on March 9, according to the Colbert County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

40-year-old James Terrell Whiteside was indicted on the manslaughter charge after a December 2021 altercation at a Sheffield restaurant. As previously reported, Sheffield Police say the shooting incident happened outside of Jokers’ Indian Kitchen on December 3, 2021. The altercation started inside the restaurant but moved outside where it escalated.

Officials told News 19 one victim, 26-year-old Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison, of Florence, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries. Two other victims, including the restaurant’s security guard, were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Jail records show Whiteside remains in the Colbert County Detention Center, as of Monday, March 14, 2022.