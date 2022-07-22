MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – A Muscle Shoals man is in custody after police say he shot a woman in the head on Friday.

Officers were called to 812 6th Street in Muscle Shoals where 22-year-old Jalisa Lashea Box, of Florence, was found shot in the head. Police say the shooting occurred after a domestic dispute that took place at the home.

According to Muscle Shoals Police (MSPD), the suspect, Samuel Fuqua, left the scene in a car and made his way to a nearby gas station. He left the car there, and made it to Sheffield on foot.

Authorities say that MSPD found him at a home on 8th Avenue in Sheffield, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Muscle Shoals Police Department without incident.

Detectives say they are working on getting a warrant to arrest Fuqua with attempted murder, and possibly other charges.

Officers with MSPD say that Box was taken to Huntsville Hospital. She is in stable condition and expected to recover.