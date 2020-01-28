Muscle Shoals man charged with trafficking after getting meth in the mail

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Muscle Shoals man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities said three pounds of methamphetamine was delivered to a home.

James Edward Willard Jr., 51, was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he picked up the meth that was delivered by a package delivery company.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation said they got a tip that meth was going to be delivered to a home in Muscle Shoals and set up surveillance. Willard picked up the package and left, they said. After initially refusing to stop, authorities said he pulled over and they found the meth in his vehicle.

Willard could face other drug charges, authorities said.