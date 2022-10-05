COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Muscle Shoals man charged in the death of 26-year-old Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison last December is now claiming self-defense ahead of his trial.

Online court documents show defense attorneys for 41-year-old James Terrell Whiteside, indicted for manslaughter in March, filed the motion on September 14.

Whiteside was arrested following a shooting that happened outside Jokers’ Indian Kitchen on December 3, 2021.

Sheffield Police reported at the time that an altercation started inside the restaurant around 1:30 a.m., but eventually moved outside where it continued to get heated. Three people were shot, one of which was a security guard for the business.

Horrison, from Florence, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, authorities said. He died from her injuries later that afternoon.

Following the incident, Whiteside was taken to the Colbert County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

In August, a Colbert County Grand Jury indicted Whiteside for Horrison’s death, “due to a sudden heat of passion caused by provocation.”

According to court records, Whiteside has waived his arraignment ahead of his jury trial. A pretrial docket hearing is set for Wednesday, October 5.

The jury trial is expected to begin on October 24 at the Colbert County Courthouse.