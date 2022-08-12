MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Colbert County say that a lengthy drug investigation has ended after a search warrant revealed several drugs and guns.

On August 11, the Muscle Shoals Police Department carried out a search warrant at a home located at 301 Kimberly Avenue with help from the Colbert County Drug Task Force.

Authorities say 42-year-old Gary Brandon Harbin of Muscle Shoals was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana and three guns.

Due to the large amount of drugs found, Harbin was charged with drug trafficking in methamphetamine, drug trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of cocaine and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Agents and officers were able to recover eight ounces of methamphetamine and 180 fentanyl pills.

Harbin was taken to the Colbert County Jail without incident. His bond was set at $60,000.