Muscle Shoals High School moving to virtual classes for rest of week

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Another Muscle Shoals school is going virtual.

Muscle Shoals Superintendent Chad Holden announced a cafeteria worker began exhibiting symptoms Saturday.

While the employee didn’t work Friday, contact tracing showed the employee was at school Thursday. Staff members who met the definition for close contact (within six feet for more than 15 total minutes) were sent home to isolate Monday morning.

Students will be served pre-packaged grab-and-go lunches Monday, and there is no indication any students were exposed Thursday.

Holden emphasized the cafeteria workers follow enhanced protocols related to COVID-19 health guidelines and said he believes there is no significant spread of coronavirus; the closure is simply precautionary.

However, Holden said there are not enough substitutes to replace the quarantining cafeteria staff, so students can’t receive meals without enough staff.

MSHS will communicate expectations for remote learning at a later time, and faculty will be at the school instructing students through virtual platforms.

In-person instruction will resume Monday, November 30, after Thanksgiving break.