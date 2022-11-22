MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Meeting House will be giving away 50 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Shoals area.

The Meeting House is a non-denominational Christian group based in Muscle Shoals. Founder Brian Hunt told News 19 that one of his organization’s main goals is to make an impact on the community.

“We need to make sure that we’re meeting every need. Not just a spiritual need, but also a physical need,” Hunt said. “We knew that this is a season where there may not be a lot of money. It could be a hard time for families.”

The meals include a lot of traditional Thanksgiving foods including a turkey, dressing, vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pie and more.

Hunt said that The Meeting House collected donations for over a month to pay for the meals. Each meal cost around $60 and will be delivered to the selected families on Wednesday, November 23.