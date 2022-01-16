Muscle Shoals extends remote learning through January 21

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Students at Muscle Shoals City Schools won’t return to classroom as soon as planned. On Sunday night, the school system announced a systemwide extension to remote learning.

Now, students won’t return to classrooms until Monday, January 24. All students will be on remote learning through Friday, January 21. Students and staff were already on holiday for Monday, January 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The school system said once students actually return, masks will be highly recommended and preferred until the Omicron variant subsides in Alabama.

“Reports of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 among students and staff have continued at a steady pace throughout the weekend,” said Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden. “As you know, the community transmission rate remains high. Thankfully, reported symptoms continue to be mild but the virus, nonetheless, would prevent a large number of students and staff from attending school in-person this week.”

“We have monitored the situation closely throughout the weekend and feel that this is the safest course of action to take at this time,” the statement continued.

MCCS said students and parents can expect information from administration and teachers for expectations during this time. Staff members and faculty will be on-site to provide instruction from their classrooms.

“While we believe in-person learning is most ideal, high absenteeism among students and staff have negatively impacted the ability for our schools to run efficiently in-person,” Holden concluded. “Our hope is that the extended period of separation will increase our chances of less interruptions going forward. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and flexibility.”

For the latest data on COVID-19 in Alabama’s K-12 schools, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard here.