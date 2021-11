MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – If you’re a veteran in the Shoals area and need dental care, two dentists are ready to help.

On Friday, November 19, starting at 7 a.m., veterans will be seen for free at the dentists’ office, located at 1013 E. Avalon Ave in Muscle Shoals.

Veterans will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments are necessary.

Veterans will be seen for one of three services:

Cleaning

Filling

Extraction