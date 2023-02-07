MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!

Ryerson & Associates will be offering those services during the 16th annual “Dentistry From The Heart” Day on Friday, February 17. People will receive free dental services on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each person will be able to choose between an extraction, a filling, or a cleaning.

Dr. James Ryerson, who has more than 40 years of dentistry experience, told News 19 that events like these have a profound impact on their community.

“I’d heard about all the missionary work about going overseas,” Ryerson said. “I just thought I’d, rather than take mission trips, I was just going to take care of my people here at home.”

Ryerson said that they have served up to 235 people in pervious events, but only the first 75 people are guaranteed to see the doctor.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ryerson & Associates Dentistry. Early registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Each patient is only entitled to one procedure.