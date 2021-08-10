Muscle Shoals City Schools requiring masks beginning Wednesday, August 11

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Masks will be required for everyone 2 years old and up in Muscle Shoals City Schools starting Wednesday, August 11.

Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden noted a surge in COVID-19 cases across the Shoals area, specifically the delta variant.

Masks will need to be worn by everyone – faculty, students, and staff under the following conditions:

Inside MSCS buildings – this includes board of education meetings and indoor events

Aboard MSCS school buses or vehicles

Masks will not be required in the following circumstances:

When engaged in strenous physical activity (athletics/physical education); MSCS says students should mask up when not actively participating

Circumstances that require a mask to be removed – such as cases where somebody is having difficulty breathing, is unconscious or incapacitated, or receving healthcare that requires mask removal

Medical Exemptions – parents need to contact their building principal; MSCS may require paperwork from a licensed physician and ultimately decides if a student’s medical condition justifies an exemption

Employees should reach out to their supervisor if they require accommodations that would prevent mask wearing.

Students who forget a mask or misplace it will not be punished; MSCS says buildings will have spares.

Students who are defiant in not wearing a mask will be subject to discipline per the MSCS Code of Conduct.

The policy is set to expire on September 14, 2021, unless extended by school officials.

For more information on the MSCS mask policy, click or tap here.