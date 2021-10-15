Muscle Shoals City Schools moves to ‘mask preferred’ policy

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Friday was the last day masks will be required in Muscle Shoals City Schools for the foreseeable future.

Superintendent Chad Holden said the district will move to “mask preferred” beginning Monday, October 18. However, masks will remain required on school buses due to a federal mandate.

Holden reported three students were COVID-positive Friday and 60 new cases had been reported in Colbert County per 100,000 people. For comparison, Holden added 75 students were COVID-positive on Sept. 3, with 337 new cases per 100,000 people.

While masks will no longer be required, Holden encouraged community members to continue following COVID-19 best practices.

“Students and staff should continue to keep one on their person for situations where distancing is more difficult. Facial coverings, social distancing, good hygiene, and vaccination remain “best practices” for slowing the spread of COVID-19.” Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden

Holden cautioned that Alabama isn’t out of the wood yet, and said any and all mitigation measures could be reinstated at any time.