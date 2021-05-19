Muscle Shoals City Schools hosts vaccine clinic for students

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Muscle Shoals City Schools and Helen Keller Hospital have partnered to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students.

A Pfizer clinic was held Wednesday morning in the Muscle Shoals High School library. The Pfizer vaccine is available to students ages 12 and older.

Superintendent Chad Holden said participation in the clinic is completely voluntary, but students must have parent or guardian permission.

46 students received vaccines on Wednesday, but Holden would like to see more take advantage.

“Our COVID numbers are, like the community, trending in the right direction and we want it to stay that way,” Holden said. “I think a lot of that has contributed to the availability of the vaccine. My hope is that more and more people will take the vaccine. To me, it will help us get back to normal, if there is such a thing anymore. We’re just excited about it.”

Students who received their first dose on Wednesday will return for their second dose on June 9.