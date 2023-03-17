MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Muscle Shoals announced that they will be hosting a music festival to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary on Saturday, April 22.

Muscle Shoals Mayor Mike Lockhart told News 19 the celebration will have plenty of things for people to do throughout the weekend, including a community worship event on Sunday and a city parade on Monday evening.

“We hope to present it with a family and wholesome environment for everybody to come and enjoy that day,” Lockhart said.

(The city of Muscle Shoals)

The festival will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Muscle Shoals City Hall. The lineup features both local and nationally-recognized musicians including Kip Moore, Sara Evans, and Candi Staton.

Lockhart said they’ve worked with the local recording studios to put this lineup together.

“It was logical that we partner with FAME Studious and the other music studios in the area to put their input into that,” Lockhart said.

There will also be games, food, and other activities available at City Hall throughout the entire day on April 22.

Lockhart told News 19 that they hope Muscle Shoals citizens take this time to reflect on how far the city has come since it was founded in 1923.

“It can’t be done without all those people that have come before and set tat foundation for who we are today,” Lockhart said, “and I hope that we can continue to build on that foundation as we move forward.”