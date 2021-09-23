Muscle Shoals Career Academy hosts organized labor & employment fair for students Wednesday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Students at Muscle Shoals High School received the special opportunity Wednesday morning to connect and network with a variety of Shoals businesses.

It was part of the Muscle Shoals Career Academy’s Organized Labor and Employment Fair.

“Students are going to be able to explore opportunities among different businesses and organizations in the Shoals area and see what job opportunities await them both today and later on in life in the future,” Work-based Learning Coordinator Tiffany Stonecipher said.

For many students, the fair was their first experience in a job-seeking setting, and instructors did their best to prepare them before they walked through the door.

“We’re covering resumes, we’re talking about interview skills, we’re doing our best to get them prepared so that when the time comes where they can start for a job, they feel like they’re ready to go,” Muscle Shoals City Schools Career Coach Amy Dodson said.

While some of the businesses provided options for post-graduation, some also provided on-the-spot hiring, given the current workforce climate.

Students said that makes it easier for them when planning for the future.

“I’ve already talked to some of them already and they have—now I’m just kind of thinking like, maybe I want to do this, maybe I want to do that, but it really does help,” Senior Janyle Lipscomb said.

“You can find out what you like, what you don’t like,” Senior Logan Hulsey said. “It really does help by just trial and error.”

That’s something that Muscle Shoals Career Academy Principal Jeff Madden said can act as a building block to any career.

“Your first job is not going to be that job that you’re probably going to stay with for the rest of your life,” Madden said when speaking to academy students. “Having a good job background, especially when you go for that next job that you want, it’s important to have that on your résumé.”

The Muscle Shoals Career Academy plans on holding the employment fair for students at least once a semester.



The academy added if businesses would like to schedule individual events, they can contact the central office for more information at (256)-389-2600.