Muscle Shoals business owner made decision in advance to close for winter weather

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — At Alabama Bliss Bistro in Muscle Shoals, Miranda Ball didn’t take any chances with the threat of a winter storm and kept her employees’ and customers’ safety in mind.

Ball made the decision on Saturday to close both restaurant locations in Muscle Shoals and Haleyville as well as canceling food truck operations for Monday and Tuesday. She said she and her staff planned accordingly, placing perishable food items in the freezer so they would keep during the closure.

Ball said Valentine’s Day weekend sales helped some but being closed for two days will still have an impact on funds.

“That’s something as a small business owner a lot of times you just have to think about; whether I make money on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday or not, my employees are going to get paid on Thursday, as well they should, and so we just try to recoup our losses when we can,” Ball said.

Once all the ice melts and businesses reopen, Ball encourages the community to get out and shop local to support those small businesses.

A list of business closings across the Tennessee Valley can be found here.